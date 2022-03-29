Watch Manic Street Preachers perform ‘If You Tolerate This’ with an orchestra at ‘Concert For Ukraine’

Manic Street Preachers performed ‘If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next’ at the benefit ‘Concert For Ukraine’ this evening (March 29).

Announced earlier this month, the two-hour benefit show is raising money for the Disasters Emergency Committee‘s (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal and is being held at Resorts World Arena, Birmingham.

The band performed the 1998 single, which was inspired by the Spanish Civil War, and the idealism of Welsh volunteers who joined the left-wing International Brigades fighting for the Spanish Republic against Francisco Franco’s military rebels, with an orchestra.

Bassist Nicky Wire also had his microphone draped in a feather boa in the Ukraine flag colours. You can watch footage below.

Elsewhere in the show, there have been performances so far from the likes of Ukraine Eurovision winner Jamala, Anne Marie and Snow Patrol.

Ed Sheeran leads the line-up, and is set to perform along with Camila Cabello, Emeli Sandé, Gregory Porter, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Tom Odell and Becky Hill.

All sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast of the event – which is expected to raise over £3million – will be donated by ITV to the DEC fund.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that Ukrainian band Antytila have been told they can’t play the upcoming benefit concert for their country because it’s “only able to focus on the humanitarian situation”.

After hearing of the concert’s announcement, the members of Antytila – who are currently fighting the Russians in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv – sent a video message to Ed Sheeran via Facebook to ask to play the concert remotely from their home country.

The ‘Bad Habits’ hitmaker responded by telling the band: “I just watched your video this morning, thank you so much for sending it. Firstly I just wanted to say to all Ukrainians, I love you, I stand with you and I’m so proud to be playing this fundraising event next week.”

However, Antytila have now been told they will not be permitted to perform as part of the benefit, with organisers explaining that the event must avoid association with the military.

You can donate here to the Red Cross to help those impacted by the conflict, or via a number of other ways through Choose Love.