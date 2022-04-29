Watch Mansionair take on Labrinth’s ‘Still Don’t Know My Name’ for Like A Version

Mansionair are the latest outfit to take on triple j’s Like A Version segment, performing a passionate rendition of ‘Still Don’t Know My Name’ by Labrinth.

Fans of HBO’s Euphoria will recognise the track from the popular teen drama, written and performed by Labrinth as part of the show’s original score.

In their version of the song, Mansionair take its seductive, brooding atmosphere and lighten it somewhat. They retain the cut’s husky qualities, but singer Jack Froggatt’s vocals and rapturous studio energy make it soar.

Advertisement

“I’ve wanted to do a version of this song for a really long time,” Froggatt said in a post-performance interview. “It’s so well written, and it’s obviously attached to such an incredible part of pop culture with how amazing Euphoria is and how intense the show is.”

“Honestly it was a bit of hard work to learn to sing it, especially after two years off the road … I wanted a challenge.”

Check it out below.

As is typical of the segment, the outfit also performed their own original track, opting for ‘Next High’ from their new album ‘Happiness, Guaranteed.’, which was released today (April 29). Watch that below too.

Advertisement

Today’s appearance is the second time Mansionair have performed for Like A Version, having covered Future Islands‘ ‘Seasons (Waiting On You)’ back in 2015, as well as their own cut ‘Hold Me Down’.

Mansionair’s ‘Happiness, Guaranteed.’ arrives as the follow-up to their 2019 album, ‘Shadowboxer’. They’re touring the record next month, with shows scheduled for Melbourne, Sydney, Byron Bay and Brisbane.

They were also just announced on the lineup for touring festival Spilt Milk, joining the likes of Stormzy, Toro y Moi, Flume, The Wombats and more in Canberra, Ballarat and the Gold Coast this December.