Watch Manu Crooks’ powerful music video for ‘Where You Gonna Run’

Ghanian-Australian rapper Manu Crooks has released his latest single ‘Where You Gonna Run’, marking his third new track this year.

Crooks’ has been teasing the clip’s release since the start of the month, before it finally landed on streaming services today (May 14). It’s grittier than his previous 2021 tracks, with a heavier sound and harsher beats.

The raw style of the song is complemented by an accompanying music video, which opens with a moving prologue and grainy, black-and-white footage. It has an indie film feel, following two kids around their neighbourhood, before colour is brought in and Crooks begins rapping.

The clip was directed by Sydney based director Daniel Merson, and produced by Octavia Spartels.

It’s the latest track from Crooks this year, whose other 2021 cuts so far include ‘Don’t Cross The Line’ with Hooligan Hefs, ‘Fall Apart’ and ‘Summer Fr3aks’ with B Wise.

Back in 2020, Crooks released ‘Bastards’, ‘Killing Me Softly’ and ‘Top’ featuring BLESSED, which were set to feature on a forthcoming EP titled ‘MFII’.

The EP was initially rumoured for release late last year, but it is yet to drop. When it does arrive, ‘MFII’ – ‘Mood Forever II’ – will mark the long-awaited follow up to his 2017 EP, ‘MFI’.