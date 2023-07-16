Watch Marcus Mumford and Maggie Rogers cover Taylor Swift’s ‘Cowboy Like Me’ at Sommo Festival

Maggie Rogers and Marcus Mumford covered Taylor Swift‘s song ‘Cowboy Like Me’ at Sommo Festival yesterday (July 15).

Rogers and Mumford & Sons headlined Friday and Saturday of the festival, respectively, which in took place in Cavendish in the Canadian province of Prince Edward Island this weekend.

Last night, Rogers joined Mumford to perform a moving, stripped back rendition of Swift’s ‘Evermore’ track ‘Cowboy Like Me’.

The pair also performed Mumford & Sons’ songs ‘Fare Thee Well (Dink’s Song)’ and ‘Timshel’, the latter alongside Allison Russell.

According to setlist.fm, Mumford also performed a cover of The New Basement Tapes’ ‘Kansas City’ with Rogers and Izzy Heltai.

You can watch fan-shot footage of their performances below.

📹 | Marcus Mumford and Maggie Rogers singing ‘cowboy like me’ together tonight! pic.twitter.com/7MPqrqGQC3 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) July 16, 2023

Fans reports also said that Ben Lovett was injured and arrived to the set late, meaning Mumford played acoustic renditions earlier in the performance.

Mumford provided backing vocals on Swift’s ‘Cowboy Like Me’ from 2020’s ‘Evermore’, which was recorded at his Scarlet Pimpernel Studios.

He has performed the song at several of his own solo shows, and joined the singer onstage to perform the track in Las Vegas during her ‘Eras’ tour in March.

“Las Vegas, Nevada, you are so lucky, because we do have a special guest with us tonight,” Swift told the crowd before introducing the Mumford & Sons frontman and asking him “Would you sing ‘Cowboy Like Me’ with me?”.

This also isn’t the first time Rogers and Mumford have performed onstage together. Back in November 2018, the ‘Want Want’ singer joined Mumford & Sons to perform ‘Beloved’ in Birmingham – taken from the band’s newest album at the time ‘Delta’ – after Rogers supported them earlier in the evening.

In April this year, Mumford & Sons played their first public gig since becoming a trio after the departure of Winston Marshall.

They headlined Pharrell’s Something In The Water festival, for which they opened with ‘Babel’ and pulled from every one of their four studio albums. Rock/soul singer Celisse Henderson joined the band for ‘Believe’, ‘Ditmas’ and ‘The Wolf’.

Meanwhile, Rogers has confirmed that she has finished writing and recording her third album.

“That’s a wrap on LP3 !!!!” she recently told fans of the follow-up to last year’s ‘Surrender’, adding that the album was “written + recorded + off to mixing”.