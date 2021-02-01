Watch Margo Price cover John Prine’s ‘Sam Stone’ with Swamp Dogg

Margo Price has teamed up with Swamp Dogg (aka Jerry Williams Jr.) for a collaborative cover of John Prine‘s ‘Sam Stone’.

The duet was recorded remotely as part of eTown’s Quarantine Sessions series, with Price performing from Cash Cabin in Tennessee and Swamp Dogg from his studio in California.

Taken from Prine’s 1971 self-titled debut, ‘Sam Stone’ tells the story of a Vietnam veteran who struggles with heroin addiction after he returns from conflict overseas. Williams Jr. has actually already covered the song as Swamp Dogg – in 1972, a year after its release.

Watch Price and Swamp Dogg’s cover of ‘Sam Stone’ below:

It’s also not the first time Price has covered one of Prine’s songs. Shortly after the country-folk legend’s death last year due to complications relating to COVID-19, Price and husband Jeremy Ivey shared a rendition of Prine’s ‘All the Best’ from their home in Nashville.

Last month, Price shared a festive cover of Joni Mitchell’s classic song ‘River’, sending fans “a message of peace and love for the rest of the year, and the hope for 2021 to be everything 2020 wasn’t”.

Both Price and Swamp Dogg released albums in 2020 – Price with ‘That’s How Rumors Get Started’ and Dogg with ‘Sorry You Couldn’t Make It’.