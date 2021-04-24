Watch Masked Wolf perform ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Sydney rapper Masked Wolf has made his global TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing his breakout hit ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’.

Masked Wolf appeared on the April 23 episode of The Tonight Show, wearing an all-black outfit complete with a trucker cap. He opened his performance backed by a deep blue nightscape, which turned blood-red as the song progressed. A full band was revealed towards the end of the song, with pyrotechnics taking over the stage.

Watch the performance below.

The track – written in 2019 – has amassed over half a billion streams to date and currently sits at number ten on the Billboard Hot 100. The track’s many other accolades come largely in part due to the enthusiasm of TikTok users, who’ve used the track’s opening to soundtrack demonstrations of athleticism.

In a recent interview with NME, Masked Wolf – who has previously said ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’ is about struggles with mental health – said he is in a better place now than when he wrote the song.

“The whole point of ‘Astro’ was to speak more about myself and open up, which was something I wasn’t really doing in life,” he said. “[I was] being or feeling out of place, which is what the song goes through and talks about.

“I feel more at place now because obviously now I’m doing what I love to do, my passion. But it’s very hard when that success doesn’t come or you still feel out of place, and you’re still grinding.”

The rapper also revealed he’d be interested in collaborating with another rising Aussie rapper, The Kid LAROI.

“We have that type of edge with our voices that we can sort of be unique,” he said.

“Straight away, you know that’s Kid LAROI on the mic or Masked Wolf on the mic… He’s very talented. Sonically, I feel like we have a bit of a match.”