Watch “masters at work” Green Day’s recording of ‘Dilemma’ in the studio

Green Day have shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of their recent single ‘Dilemma’.

The song was recorded at RAK Studios in London with legendary producer Rob Cavallo and footage of them in the studio is intercut with scenes of them enjoying the sights of the capital.

The song is the third preview of the trio’s 14th studio album ‘Saviors’ (out January 19), following on from recent tracks ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’ and ‘Look Ma, No Brains!’.

“The masters at work in the studio,” reads the caption. “Just like that, Dilemma was born!!”

“‘Dilemma’ was one of those songs that was kind of easy to write because it was so personal to me,” frontman Billie Joe Armstrong explained in a statement when the track was released.

“We’ve seen so many of our peers struggle with addiction and mental illness. This song is all about the pain that comes from those experiences.”

The single comes with an accompanying black-and-white video, which finds Armstrong passed out on the ground as he slurs out brutally honest lyrics. “I was sober now I’m drunk again/ I’m in trouble and in love again/ I don’t want to be a dead man walking / I don’t want to be a dead man walking,” he sings.

Last month saw Green Day share the full tracklist for the forthcoming ‘Saviors’. Other song titles on the ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’ follow-up include ‘One Eyed Bastard’, ‘1981’, ‘Suzie Chapstick’ and ‘Living In The ’20s’.

During a recent interview, the group explained that ‘Saviors’ “bridges the gap” between fan-favourite records ‘American Idiot’ and ‘Dookie’. They also described the project as “the best of” their career.

Green Day will be embarking on a huge world tour next year in support of the album, while also celebrating 30 years of 1994’s ‘Dookie’ and 20 years of 2004’s ‘American Idiot’. The stint includes a massive show at Wembley Stadium in London. Find any remaining tickets for the UK and Ireland dates here.

Additionally, the trio are set to headline Isle Of Wight Festival 2024 next summer alongside Pet Shop Boys and The Prodigy.