Bruce Springsteen’s long-term drummer Max Weinberg has collaborated with a number of artists for a new quarantine cover.

Collaborating with members of My Chemical Romance, Hatebreed and The Dillinger Escape Plan, the group delivered an energetic cover of the Misfits classic, ‘Earth A.D.’

The collaboration, which appeared on YouTube channel Two Minutes to Late Night as part of their recent ‘Bedroom Covers’ series, saw Weinberg join forces with Hatebreed’s singer Jamey Jasta, My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero and Dillinger Escape Plan guitarist Ben Weinman for the epic performance.

Other covers in the series have also proved popular. Back in April, Chelsea Wolfe collaborated with the Dillinger Escape Plan‘s Liam Wilson, Mutoid Man’s Stephen Brodsky and Rough Francis on a stirring rendition of Ozzy Osbourne‘s ‘Crazy Train’.

The track saw the group performing from quarantine as they transform the huge anthem into a haunting slice of goth-metal in keeping with Wolfe’s own output.

Wolfe’s longtime collaborator Ben Chisholm and Two Minutes host Gwarsenio Hall also took part in the cover.

Another episode saw members of Tool, Primus, Mastodon, and Coheed and Cambria join forces for a coronavirus lockdown cover of a Rush song.

Primus bassist Les Claypool, Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher, Tool drummer Danny Carey, Coheed and Cambria frontman Claudio Sanchez and guitarist Stephen Brodsky (Mutoid Man, Cave In) are seen rocking out to Rush’s 1975 song ‘Anthem’, taken from the group’s second album ‘Fly by Night’.