Watch McFly play secret set at Slam Dunk Festival 2021

The pop-rock group – consisting of Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Harry Judd and Dougie Poynter – surprised fans at both the northern and southern leg of the event, which took place on September 4 and September 5 respectively.

Having recently performed various outdoor shows, McFly first played a six-song set for festivalgoers at Temple Newsam in Leeds. The secret gig opened with ‘One For The Radio’ and also included the hits ‘All About You’ and ‘5 Colours In Her Hair’.

Yesterday saw the group perform the same collection of songs in Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire – with the addition of their 2008 single ‘Lies’, according to Setlist.FM.

Fan-shot footage has since emerged online, with McFly also sharing behind-the-scenes videos and images on social media. Check them out below.

Wow, that was some serious energy at @SlamDunkMusic today. How many crowd surfers can we get tomorrow? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7yHxLMWL5C — mcfly (@mcflymusic) September 4, 2021

Slam Dunk Day 2 didn’t disappoint! Ready to roll into Stockton tomorrow 🙌🏻 @SlamDunkMusic pic.twitter.com/IxvbX3nODJ — mcfly (@mcflymusic) September 5, 2021

Following their first show in Leeds, McFly praised the audience’s “serious energy”. “How many crowd surfers can we get tomorrow?” they added. The band said the next day that the crowd down south “didn’t disappoint”.

The appearances came ahead of McFly’s ‘Young Dumb Thrills’ UK tour, which had been rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The band will hit the road next Tuesday (September 14) before wrapping up the stint on September 29. An extra concert will then take place at London’s O2 Arena on November 21.

You can find McFly’s full live schedule here.

Back in January, McFly drummer Harry Judd recalled to NME a particularly frightening drive he took with Harry Styles in Los Angeles.