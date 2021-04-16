Watch Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Durk make it rain in new music video ‘Movie’

Megan Thee Stallion has released a new music video for her track ‘Movie’ featuring Lil Durk, taken from her latest album ‘Good News’.

Released today (April 16), the clip is set in what appears to be a strip club, featuring some impressive pole moves from various dancers, as well as Megan herself.

The pair rap their respective verses while dollar bills rain down, complete with twerking, lots of flesh and a plate of chicken wings.

Check it out below.

The rapper alluded to a forthcoming music video in a social media post last month, in which she was sporting the same orange number as in the ‘Movie’ clip.

It’s the sixth track on her debut record ‘Good News’, which she dropped in November last year. A review in NME gave the album four stars, saying the “Houston hottie exudes positivity in a difficult year”.

Stallion was one of the many performers at this year’s Grammys Awards back in March, doing a live rendition of another ‘Good News’ cut, ‘Body’, as well as her collaborative single ‘WAP’ with Cardi B.

The pair’s performance drew dozens of complaints to the Federal Communications Commission after it aired, with one viewer writing “Why was that performance okay but Pepe Le Pew is offensive?”.

Stallion took home three awards on the night, winning Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for ‘Savage’ with Beyoncé, and Best New Artist.

Lil Durk released his latest album in December 2020, titled ‘The Voice’. He followed it up with a deluxe edition in January this year, featuring an additional 12 songs.

He also recently teamed up with King Von, Memo600 and Booka600 for the track ‘JUMP’, which dropped in March.