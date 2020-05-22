Members of My Chemical Romance, The Darkness, Gogol Bordello and more have joined forces for a special charity cover of a Ramones song.

The cover of ‘I Believe In Miracles’ by the freshly formed #rockforhope collective will raise funds for coronavirus relief efforts.

The group includes My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero, The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins, Gogol Bordello’s Boris Pelekh and Eugene Hutz, The Donnas’ Brett Anderson, Frank Turner, Plain White T’s’ Tom Higgenson and Rival Sons’ Michael Miley. The line-up is completed by Gorilla Biscuit’s Walter Schreifels, MuteMath’s Roy Mitchell-Cárdenas, and Flogging Molly’s Nathen Maxwell. Watch a performance of the cover created in lockdown below.

On a GoFundMe page created to raise money for the Partners In Health organisation, the band shared a statement about the project. “This is a very special punk-rock song and we hope that it brings positivity to people’s lives at this difficult time,” they wrote. “We are also raising funds for the Partners In Health COVID-19 charity. Our motto is simple: Watch our video. If you enjoy it, please donate. If you’re not in the position to give, share it with someone that is.”

In a press release, Pelekh added: “Rock for Hope was inspired by my mom who’s in her mid-sixties and a staff nurse at New York Presbyterian in Queens. Her hospital became a central hotspot of the pandemic in New York City and her unit was repurposed for COVID-19 patients.”

The cover isn’t the first charity effort to be created by stars during the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, the likes of Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Bastille, Mabel and Dave Grohl joined together to cover Foo Fighters’ ‘Times Like These’ to raise money for Comic Relief and Children In Need.