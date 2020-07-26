IDLES have launched a new music pub quiz series on YouTube, pitting them against other bands.

Dumb & Drumber is described as “the show where Jon [Beavis, IDLES drummer] and Dev [Adam Devonshire, bassist] go head to head in a music quiz against other band’s rhythm sections”.

The first episode, available to stream now, features IDLES going up against the rhythm section of The National, Devendorf brothers Scott (bass) and Bryan (drums).

Watch the first episode of Dumb & Drumber below.

The new series isn’t the first foray into YouTube shows that IDLES have made over lockdown.

Frontman Joe Talbot has recently launched BALLEY TV, a talk show named after Talbot’s record label Balley Records. Appearing on the series, which runs through July and August, are the likes of Sharon Van Etten, Kate Tempest, IDLES collaborator and producer Kenny Beats, Pearl Jam‘s Jeff Ament, Savages vocalist Jehnny Beth and many, many more.

Meanwhile The National’s other set of brothers, Aaron and Bryce Dessner, have spent their lockdown collaborating with Taylor Swift on new album ‘Folklore’, which was surprise released on Friday (July 24) with only a day’s warning.

Dessner revealed in a new interview with Zane Lowe that he hid the news of his collaboration with Swift from his eight-year-old daughter. “I was so glad that we kept it [a secret] because I didn’t want to be the one that spilled the beans,” Dessner said of the secrecy surrounding the album. “I have a eight-year-old daughter, and one day she asked me. She’s just like, ‘Daddy, do you know Taylor Swift?’ It was the morning after we’d written one of these songs.

“I just looked her straight in the eye and said, ‘No’. I honoured my confidentiality.”