Watch merci, mercy cover Mac Miller’s ‘Good News’ for Like a Version

merci, mercy is the latest artist to step into the triple j studios for the broadcaster’s Like a Version segment, covering ‘Good News’ by the late Mac Miller.

Backed up by a full band, merci, mercy’s version embodies the laidback feel of the original, pairing Miller’s vulnerable lyrics about mental health battles alongside contrastingly upbeat instrumentals. The original song was released after the rapper died in 2018, and marked the first single from his posthumous 2020 album, ‘Circles’.

“I think his vocals are incredible,” merci said in a post-performance interview about her decision to cover Miller’s song. “They’re very unique, which made it incredibly hard to try and sing it myself. But I also like the lyrics because I could just relate to them 100%.” Watch her take on ‘Good News’ below.

In addition to the cover, merci, mercy also performed her own original song, opting for ‘Into You’ from her latest EP ‘Is It Me, Or Is It You?’.

The EP arrived last week, and featured previously-released cuts ‘Winnie Crush’, ‘Black Cloud’ and ‘Sick To My Stomach’, among others. Watch her perform ‘Into You’ below:

merci, mercy will celebrate the release of ‘Is It Me, Or Is It You?’ with two launch shows, the first of which takes place at Waywards in Sydney tomorrow night (October 8). She’ll also be performing at the Workers Club in Melbourne next Friday (October 14.) Find tickets for the Sydney leg here, and the Melbourne show here.