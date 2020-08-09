Watch Metallica play ‘Creeping Death’ in lockdown rehearsal session

Metallica have shared footage from one of their first rehearsal sessions since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The band have stayed in touch and collaborated on new music over the past few months, but have been unable to get together in person because of lockdown restrictions.

Posting on their Instagram story last week, the group gave fans a glimpse into their return to the rehearsal studio. In the short clips, the band ran through ‘Creeping Death’, which appeared on their 1984 album ‘Ride The Lightning’.

Drummer Lars Ulrich, guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Rob Trujillo could all be seen wearing face masks in the footage, while frontman James Hetfield sported a cowboy hat. Watch the video below now.

Later, Metallica posted a longer clip on their official Twitter page, along with the caption “What the hell is going on at HQ?!” In a follow-up tweet, they hinted they were rehearsing for a performance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show, writing: “There are a lot of Stern looks around HQ today. We’re taking rehearsals very Siriusly.”

What the hell is going on at HQ?! pic.twitter.com/B401TQ1qjS — Metallica (@Metallica) August 7, 2020

There are a lot of Stern looks around HQ today. We’re taking rehearsals very Siriusly. — Metallica (@Metallica) August 7, 2020

The metal band confirmed earlier this year that they had been working on new material since the pandemic began. Ulrich initially said there was “a very good chance” the group would utilise their extra downtime to produce a “quarantine record” and, last month (July 1), Trujillo gave fans an update on the status of new music.

“We’ve started doing is basically just really concentrating on our home studios and being creative from our homes and navigating through ideas and building on new ideas,” the bassist said.

“We’re creating, and I think that is really cool, because sometimes it takes a while to get the band together, and get four individuals who are living in different places in the same room. But it’s, like, ‘Hey, guess what? We don’t have to be in the same room right now.’ We can make music from our homes and work together and build stuff – and then we’ll get in that room together and we’ll bang the stuff out, but we’ll be 40 steps ahead.”