Watch Metallica’s former bassist Jason Newsted unbox deluxe ‘The Black Album’ box set

Metallica‘s former bassist Jason Newsted has previewed the upcoming remastered deluxe box set of ‘The Black Album’ in a new unboxing video – you can see the reveal below.

The band are celebrating 30 years of their self-titled fifth studio album next month with this special anniversary version of ‘The Black Album’, as well as a star-studded covers album, ‘The Metallica Blacklist’.

In a new 15-minute video, Newsted – who played bass in Metallica from 1986 to 2001 – has given fans a sneak peak at what to expect from the deluxe box set edition of ‘The Black Album’ when it’s released on September 10.

The box set includes the album, which has been remastered on 180-gram double LP and CD, a ‘Sad But True’ picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs and six DVDs featuring unreleased content (live shows, rough mixes, demos, etc), MP3 download card of all audio, four tour laminates, lanyard, three lithos, three guitar picks, lyric folder and sheets, and a 120-page hardcover book with never-before-seen photos and stories from those who were there.

You can watch Newsted talk through the contents of ‘The Black Album’ deluxe box set in the above clip.

Pre-order of the various ‘Black Album’ formats is available now from here.

‘The Metallica Blacklist’ was previewed last week by the release of Phoebe Bridgers’ cover of Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’.

“It was just so fun to take part in it,” Bridgers told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about her cover. “I feel like my version almost sounds baroque. Literally, James [Hetfield] does all sorts of weird octave jumps and stuff that I can’t do, and I almost have a Billie Eilish approach of right by the microphone, performing it the opposite of them, which was really fun to lean into.”