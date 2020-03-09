Watch Metallica’s Kirk Hammett take on Mrs. Smith in a ‘Wah-off’ guitar duel, and lose

Metallica‘s Kirk Hammett has taken on Mrs. Smith, the guitar-wielding alter-ego of comedian David Hanbury, in a ‘wah-off’ guitar battle, and lost.

Mrs. Smith has been publicly challenging Hammett to a duel after bragging about her skills with the wah pedal last year.

“I’m the number-one wah-wah abuser,” Smith said in an interview last May. “I abuse the wah more than Kirk Hammett and I’ve challenged him multiple times to a wah-off. Why are you hiding behind your wah-wah pedal, Kirk Hammett?”

Advertisement

While Hammett was appearing at the Senate in Columbia, South Carolina with his covers project The Wedding Band, Smith finally got her chance, with the two competing using the famous CryBaby pedal to the tune of Isaac Hayes’ ‘Theme From Shaft’.

Smith was ultimately crowned the winner of the ‘CryBaby Battle Royale’, and was declared “the new undisputed champion of the overuse of the CryBaby wah-wah pedal.” You can watch footage above.

Hammett joked: “I’ve just been out-wah’d. A moment in history has just occurred!”

Meanwhile, Metallica have also launched their own vinyl subscription club, The Metallica Vinyl Club.

Advertisement

The new service will give fans the chance to own rarities and demos from the band’s back catalogue, pressed onto 7-inch vinyl records.

Four releases will be sent out in the club’s first year, with full details of the tracks featured to be confirmed. In an Instagram post, a graphic read: “Four 7” vinyl records including rare cuts, demos & rough mixes, and live rarities… Who knows what we’ll dig up!