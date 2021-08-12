Watch Mia Rodriguez devour her jewellery in ‘Billion Dollar Bitch’ music video

Sydney pop artist Mia Rodriguez is back with her first new single of the year, a collaboration with Yung Baby Tate called ‘Billion Dollar Bitch’.

The track showcases Rodriguez’s sugary vocals juxtaposed with sharp lyrics, gritty percussion and an edgier sound than her past releases. Meanwhile Tate – who linked up with Tkay Maidza for ‘Kim’ earlier this year – also injects her own flavour into the pop tune.

A dark music video for the song sees a gothic Rodriguez devour an array of gold chains and other necklaces. Tate then appears as a surgeon, removing them from Rodriguez’s stomach. Watch it below:

‘Billion Dollar Bitch’ marks Rodriguez’s fourth single since she made her 2019 debut with ‘Emotion’, scoring her a signing to Michael Chugg’s City Pop Records. She followed up with ‘Psycho’ a year later, before releasing ‘Beautiful & Bittersweet’ in late 2020, produced by Lime Cordiale‘s producer, Dave Hammer.

Earlier this year, Rodriguez appeared on triple j for its Like a Version segment, performing a cover of Rex Orange County‘s ‘Corduroy Dreams’.

She spoke about her transition from TikTok fame to a music career while on the show, saying “I went down the comedy road to grab people’s attention, and then was like ‘y’all I can sing!’ to slowly insert myself into the music industry”.

“It just happened. I’m now more of a musician than I am a TikTok person.”