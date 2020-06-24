GAMING  

Watch Michael Stipe and Aaron Dessner perform on ‘Fallon’

‘No Time For Love Like Now’ hit streaming services earlier this month

By Jasper Bruce
Michael Stipe and Aaron Dessner performing on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon'. Credit: YouTube

Michael Stipe and Big Red Machine’s Aaron Dessner performed their single ‘No Time For Love Like Now’ on last night’s (June 23) ‘At Home’ episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Watch the performance below:

Michael Stipe and Big Red Machine first shared a demo of ‘No Time For Love Like Now’ in March. It was filmed at what appears to be the former R.E.M frontman’s home.

Stipe and Big Red Machine shared the single on June 11. The release was promptly followed by an official video on June 12, directed by Michael Brown. It was the first new music from Big Red Machine, the collaboration between The National’s Dessner and Justin Vernon of Bon Iver, since 2018.

“Michael Stipe has been a great hero and friend to me (and The National) and I never in my wildest dreams imagined writing songs together,” Dessner said in a press release.

For Stipe, ‘No Time For Love Like Now’ follows on from solo single ‘Drive to the Ocean’, which he released in January. Since R.E.M’s dissolution, Stipe has released one other single; 2019’s ‘Your Capricious Soul’.

Stipe admitted he was “super excited to work with Aaron Dessner” on ‘No Time For Love Like Now’.

“I’m thrilled with how the song and lyrics landed. The title says it all.”

Stipe previously performed the single on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in April and in May as part of the ‘Call To Unite’ live-stream.

