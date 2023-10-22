Watch Mick Jagger and Lady Gaga make surprise cameos on SNL

Saturday Night Live‘s newest episode featured surprise cameos from Mick Jagger and Lady Gaga – watch the footage below.

Yesterday’s episode (October 21), which saw Bad Bunny acting as both host and musical guest, aired two sketch cameos featuring the Rolling Stones frontman. In the first sketch, Bad Bunny and SNL cast member Marcello Hernandez starred as actors in a telenovela, filming a scene that ends in a slap. Jagger then made an unexpected appearance, managing to slap both Bad Bunny and Hernandez.

Jagger then surprised the audience a second time, this time in a sketch set in an Austrian convent parodying the Sister Act movies. He turned out to be a horny undercover nun: “Before I got there, all these sisters mumbled, ‘oh, Father’. Now they’re screaming, ‘oh, God!'”

SNL had one more trick up its sleeve: Lady Gaga stopped by to introduce the Puerto Rican musician, all in Spanish. She is no stranger to SNL herself, having last appeared as a musical guest performing songs off ‘Joanne‘.

The Rolling Stones released their 24th UK studio album ‘Hackney Diamonds‘ last Friday (October 20). It’s their first new music in 18 years, a lengthy time period which Jagger admitted he regrets. To celebrate the album, The Rolling Stones performed with Gaga at a surprise show in New York on Thursday (October 19).

Bad Bunny also released his latest album ‘Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana‘ last week (October 15). In a four-star review, NME said: “Through his sprawling and ambitious album, Bad Bunny spins the trappings of fame into Latin trap gold, and, as his album title promises, he continues to blaze his own trail with big carpe diem energy”.