Watch Mick Jagger dance to ‘Moves Like Jagger’ at a bar

Mick Jagger has shared a clip of himself getting groovy to a cover of Maroon 5‘s ‘Moves Like Jagger’ while out at a bar.

Last night (March 27), the Rolling Stones frontman took to Instagram to post a video of himself dancing along to a bar band’s performance of ‘Moves Like Jagger’ while out on the town. Jagger captioned the video “moves like who !”, while also giving a shout out to the live band, Splash.

The legendary band released their 24th album ‘Hackney Diamonds’ last October, marking their first full-length effort since 2005’s ‘A Bigger Bang’. In a four-star review, NME described the project as “an absolute barnstormer”.

In other news, the Rolling Stones are set to kick off their 2024 ‘Hackney Diamonds‘ tour in late April and May. The tour will see Jagger, Richards and Ronnie Wood visit 16 cities across the United States and Canada.

Tickets for the can be purchased on the Rolling Stones’ official website.

The Rolling Stones’ 2024 ‘Hackney Diamonds’ US tour dates are:

APRIL 2024

28 – Houston, Texas, NRG Stadium

MAY 2024

02 – New Orleans, Louisiana, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

07 – Glendale, Arizona, State Farm Stadium

11 – Las Vegas, Nevada, Allegiant Stadium

15 – Seattle, Washington, Lumen Field

23 – East Rutherford, New Jersey, Metlife Stadium

26 – East Rutherford, New Jersey, Metlife Stadium

30 – Foxboro, Massachusetts, Gillette Stadium

They are also set to play at this year’s edition of New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside Foo Fighters and Neil Young and Crazy Horse and more.