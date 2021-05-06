Watch Middle Kids perform ‘Questions’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Sydney trio Middle Kids made a return guest appearance on US talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live recently, performing ‘Questions’ from their latest album.

Appearing on the program last night (May 6), the outfit played the track in an empty concert hall, accompanied by an assortment of backup singers, a horn section and confetti guns. Watch it below:

It’s not the first time the outfit have performed on Kimmel, having first appeared on the program in 2018.

They’ve also had a run of US television appearances already this year, performing on The Late Show With James Corden in March and CBS This Morning in April. Both were to promote their latest album, ‘Today We’re The Greatest’.

The record was released in March, and featured the singles ‘Stacking Chairs’, ‘R U 4 Me?’ and ‘Cellophane (Brain)’, as well as ‘Questions’.

Speaking to NME about the record, frontwoman Hannah Joy opened up about the creative process behind it.

“We wanted it to be a step forward, but still in step with who we are. It’s still Middle Kids,” said Joy. “We know our strengths. We know who we are, and this is it.”

“Historically a lot of our music has been vulnerable,” she added. “People resonate when you actually share a part of yourself that aligns with someone else’s experience.”

Middle Kids will be touring throughout May, playing shows in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. Tickets are available here.