Watch Middle Kids perform ‘R U 4 Me?’ on ‘The Sound’

Middle Kids recently made their return with new single ‘R U 4 Me?’, and now they’ve given a beautiful performance of it for The Sound.

Airing last night (Sunday 15 November), the performance was recorded at Wahroonga’s Rose Seidler House, in Sydney’s Upper North Shore.

In a brief statement shared alongside the video on social media, they revealed that the location is just around the corner from where the band grew up.

Watch the performance below:

‘R U 4 Me?’ dropped last month, marking the band’s first release in over 18 months.

“I was at university once and there were all these signs on the walls saying ‘BE NICE IT’S NOT THAT HARD’,” Middle Kids lead singer and songwriter Hannah Joy said of the song in a press statement.

“The tone of the message itself actually wasn’t very nice or kind,” she continued. “We are always looking around at other people thinking ‘are you on my team?’. I think this just results in us all feeling lonely.”

Last week, the band recently made a return to the stage kicking off a series of COVID-safe Sydney shows to promote the new single.

In addition, they also made their way up to Newcastle to play a show at the city’s iconic City Hall as part of the NSW government’s Great Southern Nights initiative.

Sunday’s episode of The Sound also saw performances from Thelma Plum, DMA’S and The Avalanches to name a few. The latter took to Melbourne Planetarium for their performance of ‘Interstellar Love’ alongside Leon Bridges.