Watch Middle Kids play ‘Today We’re The Greatest’ on ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’

Middle Kids were the musical guests on The Late Late Show With James Corden last night, performing the title track from their latest album ‘Today We’re The Greatest’.

It’s the Sydney band’s second appearance on the programme, after they made their television debut on the show in 2018 playing their hit single ‘Mistake’.

Recorded remotely, the band were interviewed by Corden before their performance. The host seemed quite amazed by the fact that Middle Kids were about to embark on an Australian tour with physical audiences.

Middle Kids played the track in a theatre space, with frontwoman Hannah Joy emerging rising from the basement on a platform while playing piano. String players were scattered amongst the audience.

Watch the clip below.

The band released their second album ‘Today We’re The Greatest’ earlier this month. Their tour promoting the record in May will head through Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Speaking to NME about the album earlier this month, Joy discussed opening up in order to make music that creates empathy.

“Historically a lot of our music has been vulnerable. People resonate when you actually share a part of yourself that aligns with someone else’s experience,” Joy said.

“[It’s] a positive record with a lot of everything. It’s a declaration that when life is gnarly or boring, which it is for everyone a lot of the time, it’s still great. Owning the messy bits, the dull bits and all the amazing, beautiful bits, that’s when we’re great.”