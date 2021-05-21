Watch Middle Kids put their spin on Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘drivers license’ for Like A Version

Sydney trio Middle Kids are the latest band to enter the triple j studios for Like A Version, covering Olivia Rodrigo‘s hit single ‘drivers license’.

Performing for the program today (May 21), the outfit put their own spin on Rodrigo’s pop, piano-driven original, transforming it into an indie-rock anthem with a frenzied electric guitar interlude.

Speaking to triple j after the performance, vocalist Hannah Joy said “When I first heard this song I was like ‘dang this is a very good song’ and I wish I could just play that myself and rock out to it”.

“Then when we planned to do Like A Version I was like ‘now I can do it’,” she said.

“I think we’re a band that really loves good songwriting, and I feel like this is just one of those songs that has classic good songwriting all over it,” added bassist Tim Fitz.

Check out their ‘drivers license’ cover below.

As is typical of the segment, the band also performed an original song. They opted for ‘Stacking Chairs’ from their latest album ‘Today We’re The Greatest’.

Watch that below too.

It’s not the first time Middle Kids have graced triple j’s Like A Version, having covered ‘Don’t Dream Its Over’ by Crowded House in 2017.

Middle Kids released ‘Today We’re The Greatest’ back in March this year, featuring singles ‘R U 4 Me?’, ‘Cellophane (Brain)’, ‘Questions’, the aforementioned ‘Stacking Chairs’ and the record’s titular track.

Speaking to NME about the album prior to its release, Joy said “We wanted it to be a step forward, but still in step with who we are”.

“It’s still Middle Kids,” she said. “We know our strengths. We know who we are, and this is it.”