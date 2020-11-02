Watch Midnight Oil perform ‘First Nation’ with Jessica Mauboy and Tasman Keith live on The Sound

Midnight Oil gave their first live performance of recent single ‘First Nation’ featuring Jessica Mauboy and Tasman Keith on the Season 2 premiere of music TV show The Sound yesterday (November 1).

The band recorded the rendition of ‘The Makarrata Project’ cut live from Big Picture Live Events Studio in Sydney, against visuals of Indigenous protest since colonisation, and finishing with images of The Uluru Statement From The Heart – watch it below.

Advertisement

Last night’s episode of The Sound also featured performances from Kylie Minogue, Ruel, The Rubens, Alice Skye, Vera Blue and more. Kylie previewed ‘Say Something’ from her forthcoming ‘Infinite Disco’ livestream.

Midnight Oil released ‘The Makarrata Project’ last Friday (October 30), their first album since 2002, featuring the singles ‘First Nation’ and ‘Gadigal Land’. All band proceeds from the album are being donated to organisations that endeavour to help The Uluru Statement From The Heart, with Sony Music Entertainment Australia matching any artist contribution.

‘Makarrata’ is a complex Yolngu word, as shared by Merrikiyawuy Ganambarr-Stubbs, principal of Arnhem Land’s Yirrkala School to the ABC. The main meaning, according to Ganambarr-Stubbs, is “peace after a dispute”.

“It’s been 250 years since Cook landed, when Aboriginal and Islander peoples’ children, land & waters were first taken away,” Peter Garrett said in a press statement about the album last month.

“Yet the impacts of the original dispossession are still widely felt. We urgently need to up the ante on Reconciliation generally and follow through on the ground breaking Uluru Statement.

Advertisement

“These songs are about recognising that our shared history needs settlement, and that more than ever, as the Statement From The Heart proclaims, we need to walk together to create a better future.”

Midnight Oil are set to recieve the prestigious Sydney Peace Foundation Gold Medal for their human rights activism in a ceremony later this month (November 26).