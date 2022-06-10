Watch Miiesha and JK-47 cover Beyoncé’s ‘Freedom’ for Like A Version

Miiesha is the latest artist to appear on triple j’s Like A Version segment, performing a powerful cover of Beyoncé‘s ‘Freedom’.

Shared today (June 10), Miiesha’s rendition of the ‘Lemonade’ cut stays relatively true to the poignant and punchy original, propelled by vibrant drums, guitars and synthy keys.

The Woorabinda artist delivers Beyoncé’s verses, with Bundjalung rapper JK-47 stepping into the shoes of Kendrick Lamar. Adding his own twist to the cut, JK-47’s bars speak to the experience of First Nations people, rapping: “We need freedom from all the trauma your laws have brought us.”

Watch it below.

In a post-performance interview, Miiesa spoke about how the line “I’ma wade, I’ma wave through the waters / Tell the tide, ‘Don’t move'” resonated with her as a metaphor for enduring life’s struggles.

She explained: “I felt like that was a freedom song for me, as like a keep fighting song, you know? Not just for myself, but for my people and my ancestors.”

“Don’t let the tide move ya,” added JK-47.

As is typical of the segment, Miiesha also performed an original song, opting for ‘Still Dream’. Listen to that below too.

Miiesha’s latest EP, ‘Mirrors’, arrived earlier this month. It’s the follow-up to last year’s ‘Smoke’ EP, which combines with the new release to form the LP ‘Smoke & Mirrors’. Between them, Miiesha has released the singles ‘Damaged’, ‘Made For Silence’, ‘Price I Paid’, ‘Everything’, and the aforementioned ‘Still Dream’.

‘Mirrors’ was featured as one of NME‘s top picks for June, with Alex Gallagher saying: “Whether featuring crisp electronic production (‘Skin Deep’) or sparse acoustic instrumentals (‘Ready’), what threads these songs together is their emotive storytelling and Miiesha’s incredibly expressive delivery, leaving a powerful, lasting impression that belies its short runtime.”

JK-47 is yet to release any new music this year, having shared the single ‘Healing’ in 2021, and his debut album, ‘Made For This’, the previous year.