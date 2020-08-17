Watch Miiesha perform ‘Caged Bird’ and ‘Twisting Words’ on ‘The Sound’

Queensland singer-songwriter Miiesha featured on ABC music show The Sound last night (August 16), where she performed her tracks ‘Caged Bird’ and ‘Twisting Words’ in the state’s Capricorn Caves.

Miiesha was joined by Jeremy Marou on guitar for the performance, which is available to watch below:

Advertisement

‘Caged Bird’ and ‘Twisting Words’ is from Miiesha’s debut album, ‘Nyaaringu’, released back in May. Upon its release, NME gave the record a four-star review, describing it as “a soulful R&B record whose tales of discrimination, empowerment and freedom bear relevance well beyond Australia’s borders”.

In an interview with NME, Miiesha explained the decision to name the album, ‘Nyaaringu’, which means ‘what happened’ in Pitjantjatjara language.

“‘Nyaaringu’ needed to be the title of this collection as these songs for me were about highlighting where I am and what it’s like to be an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island woman today. And, as my Elders say, ‘You don’t know where you’re going unless you know where you’ve come from’,” she said.

Earlier this month, Miiesha took out the Best New Talent award at the National Indigenous Music Awards, where she also performed ‘Twisting Words’.

Last night’s episode of The Sound also featured performances from Jessica Mauboy, Tkay Maidza and Kate Miller-Heidke, among others.