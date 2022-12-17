Watch Mike Patton face off with a drone during Mr. Bungle’s set at Knotfest Chile

During Mr. Bungle’s set at Knotfest Chile last week, Mike Patton found himself in a brief stand-off with a drone.

The band were about halfway through their set at the Slipknot-curated festival last Sunday (December 11) – performing a cover of Slayer’s ‘Hell Awaits’ – when a fan attempted to film a chunk of the performance using a small drone. Patton was visibly annoyed by its presence, flipping it off and taunting it – leading it to fly right up to the stage – before attempting to whack it down with his microphone.

Have a look at footage of the incident, from both the crowd’s perspective and from the drone itself, below:

This is at least the second time in the past month that a frontman of a high-profile rock band has taken issue with drones being flown during their performances; in November, Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose complained about being distracted by drones during the band’s recent shows in Australia.

Following their set at Knotfest Chile, Mr. Bungle continued their South American tour with headline shows in La Serena and Buenos Aires, with another festival set – this time at Knotfest Brasil – due to follow this Sunday (December 18). The tour comes amid Patton’s long-awaited return to the stage, after he cancelled a slew of tours with Faith No More and Mr. Bungle last September due to “mental health reasons”.

Since then, Patton has been markedly open about his struggles with mental illness and alcoholism, going so far as to reveal that he’d been diagnosed with agoraphobia.