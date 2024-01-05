Watch Mike Shinoda continue his ‘Already Over’ sessions with musicians in London

Mike Shinoda has continued his run of ‘Already Over’ sessions – this time teaming up with musicians in London.

The sessions see the former Linkin Park and Fort Minor musician put new spins on his 2023 solo track ‘Already Over’ – re-recording the single alongside other artists from across the globe.

Now, he has dropped the London instalment of the series, teaming up with six UK artists at the Metropolis Studios in the UK captial.

Alongside Shinoda stars an artist called Nørskov on vocals, as well as Paul Davids and Diego Riera taking on the roles of lead guitar and rhythm guitar respectively. Bassist Ellie Dixon also plays on the new re-imagining of the track, and the line-up is completed with Sam Arrow on the drums and Charles Berthoud on the keyboard.

As well as the new version of the song, behind-the-scenes footage of their process is also shared, as well as a new cover of the Linkin Park track ‘Castle Of Glass – a song that first featured on their fifth album ‘Living Things’ in 2012.

Check it out below.

“In making ‘Already Over’, I wrote and played all the instruments myself. But to play it live, I loved the idea of playing with a range of talented musicians who were all ‘locals’,” Shinoda said. “This is the first and only time we all played together.”

Following the release of ‘Already Over’ back in October, Mike Shinoda has embarked on multiple ‘Already Over’ sessions. These include re-recordings with artists in Sydney and Los Angeles.

Speaking to NME last year, he also reflected on the response to the track, and how the idea for the collaborations arose.

“With ‘Already Over’, I played all the instruments and I was like ‘Well, OK, it’s such a live-sounding song. Should I go on tour? Should I put together some musicians to do a live show?’ Then I realised now is not the time to go tour for me. I want to stay in the studio and make some more things musically,” he explained.

“I don’t want to put together a band, and I don’t want to go on tour, but I do want to play it live. So myself and a few other people on my team were able to come up with this format of putting together multiple sessions. We call it the ‘Already Over sessions’.”

He also looked back at the recent anniversary reissue of Linkin Park’s ‘Meteora’, and told NME whether or not fans can expect him to revisit any of their other albums?

“[There’s] nothing planned right now. I always just tell people like when there’s news I’ll give you the news. We’ve been doing it for a while and I think our expectation for what’s a proper reissue is kind of high,” he explained.

“I don’t love putting out Greatest Hits stuff or putting out re-masters of things we’ve done, [so] if we were to do a re-reissue of one of our Linkin Park albums, we want it to be a big deal. If we can’t make it that quality then we won’t do it. If it’s not great then I don’t think we should do it.”