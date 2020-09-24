Watch Mike Shinoda unbox Linkin Park’s ‘Hybrid Theory’ 20th anniversary box set

Linkin Park‘s Mike Shinoda has shared a video of himself unboxing the band’s 20th anniversary monster deluxe boxset of ‘Hybrid Theory’.

The clip, which you can watch below, sees Shinoda showcasing all the elements of the boxset including an 80 page book, a cassette reproduction of a two-track street team sampler, lithographs, a replica tour laminate, and a poster of the band’s late frontman Chester Bennington.

The collection includes five CDs, three LPs (including ‘Reanimation’ and the ‘Hybrid Theory’ EP), and three DVDs.

The reissue of the band’s 2000 debut will also include 12 previously unreleased tracks from the album’s era, including the 1999 demo ‘She Couldn’t’.

You can also view a picture of the boxset below, which is due to arrive on October 9.

“It’s incredible to think it’s been 20 years since Hybrid Theory was released,” the band previously said in a statement. “All gratitude to our fans who made this epic journey we started 20 years ago possible. We dedicate our music to you. We rededicate our Hybrid Theory to you.”

‘Hybrid Theory’ was released in October 2000 and spawned a number of hits including ‘One Step Closer’, ‘Crawling’, ‘Papercut’ and ‘In The End’.

In August, Beat Games also announced that a Linkin Park music pack was launching for Beat Saber, including 11 tracks from the artist’s history as part of the 20th anniversary celebration.

Meanwhile, a group of roadies who have worked for Linkin Park, Slipknot and Fall Out Boy recently came together to form a new band called Knifes.

Knifes’ debut EP ‘Proof Of Concept’ is to be released on October 2.