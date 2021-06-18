Watch Milan Ring put a soulful spin on two SZA gems for Like A Version

Sydney-based R&B artist Milan Ring has taken to the triple j studios for the broadcaster’s Like A Version segment, delivering a unique mashup of two SZA songs.

Airing on the station this morning (June 18), Ring joined triple j’s Breakfast hosts Bryce Mills and Ebony Boadu with a full band in tow, expertly blending together elements of SZA’s singles ‘Love Galore’ and ‘Broken Clocks’ – both of which appeared on the Missouri neo-soul singer’s 2017 debut, ‘Ctrl’.

Take a look at the rendition – which also features a jaw-dropping guitar solo from Ring – below:

“Basically I couldn’t decide which SZA song to do, so I jumped on my little Spanish guitar in my bedroom and started jamming ‘Love Galore’,” Ring said in a post-performance interview with triple j.

“I really love the simplicity of those chords, the major 7 arpeggio, and I love the hook – and ‘Broken Clocks’ – I just love the lyricism and the story. So, I just realised they worked really well together, and did a mashup!”

Watch the full, in-depth interview below:

As as is typical of the Like A Version segment, Ring also performed a track of her own. She and her band played the single ‘BS’, which arrived back in April as a collaboration with London-based grime artist Che Lingo.

Sydney rapper Jaecy guested on a verse in Lingo’s place, bringing his own sharp and dynamic energy to the track.

Check out the performance below:

‘BS’ remains the sole cut of material to arrive from Milan Ring in 2021, following last year’s singles ‘Switch Off’ and ‘Are Your Friends Alright?’. She’s set to perform the track live at a headline gig in Melbourne next month, taking the stage at Max Watt’s on Friday July 2. It’ll mark her debut appearance in the city with a backing band.

Ring will also appear at Astral People’s tenth birthday celebrations at the Sydney Opera House on Friday August 20, performing alongside acts like Hiatus Kaiyote and Mildlife.

SZA released her latest single, ‘Just For Me’ – a collaboration with SAINt JHN for the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack – earlier this month.