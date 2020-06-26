Watch Mildlife’s dizzying new video for ‘Rare Air’

Mildlife have shared a dizzying new music video for their latest single ‘Rare Air’.

The clip, directed and produced by Hayden Somerville, sees the band play in a lush swamp location while encircled by fragmented mirrors. The camera creates a kaleidoscopic vision of the performance through the reflections in both the mirrors and a body of water, all while spinning in perpetuity à la Tame Impala’s ‘Expectation’.

The significant production was made by an 11-person team. Watch it below:

Advertisement

Mildlife released ‘Rare Air’ as the first single from their forthcoming album ‘Automatic’ back in May. The album is slated for release on September 18 via Inertia.

Upon its release, the band said ‘Rare Air’ was about “longing for clarity in the suffocating grip of everyday tedium”.

“Wondering what life could or will be, but trying to be present despite the temptation to endlessly pontificate every decision,” Mildlife commented in a press release.

In line with the above clip’s endless quality, the vinyl pressing of ‘Automatic’ is set to feature a special locked groove section towards its conclusion – allowing the album to infinitely loop without intervention. This allows the listener to decide when the album experience is meant to finish.

Advertisement

“The recorded songs kind of become the new reference point for playing the songs live,” vocalist Kevin McDowell said in a statement.

“They both have different outcomes and we make our decisions for each based on that, but they’re symbiotic and they both influence each other. It’s usually a fairly natural flow from live to recorded back to live.”