Watch Miles Kane and Matt Bellamy rock out for The Jaded Hearts Club video ‘Love’s Gone Bad’

Supergroup The Jaded Hearts Club have released their latest single, ‘Love’s Gone Bad’, ahead of their upcoming debut album – listen here

Featuring frontmen Nic Cester (Jet) and Miles Kane (The Last Shadow Puppets), guitarists Graham Coxon (Blur), British guitarist Jamie Davis as well as Muse’s Matt Bellamy on bass and The Zutons’ Sean Payne on drums, the group will release debut album ‘You’ve Always Been Here’ on October 2.

Kane said: “Love’s Gone Bad, a rare northern sole stomper that we dug from the underground. We beefed it up and gave it golden wings with matching loafers! Be prepared to dance!”

The track has also been released with a new video, filmed at London’s Moth Club. Check it out here:

Speaking to NME, Bellamy said he could not see himself taking on a solo album in 2020. “I can imagine myself putting out more songs this year,” he explained. “I don’t have any plans to get a record deal or do an album. I don’t have any plans to really heavily market anything. It’s just me tinkering about on my own at home.”

The Jaded Hearts Club released their first single back in March. With Kane on lead vocals, ‘Nobody But Me’ hears the group delivering their own take on The Isley Brothers’ 1962 song of the same name.

The all-star group began performing as Dr Pepper’s Jaded Hearts Club at shows over the globe in 2017 – including a support spot with Roger Daltrey at the Royal Albert Hall.