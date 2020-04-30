Watch Miles Kane play new acoustic song ‘See Ya When I See Ya’

Miles Kane has shared a new acoustic song on his Instagram page – scroll down to watch him perform it now.

According to his caption on the social media platform, the track is called ‘See Ya When I See Ya’.

The video shows Kane playing the song on an acoustic guitar from his sofa. “You’re walking around, your head in the clouds/You’re acting as if you’re Mr Johnny Know-It-All,just to come and watch me fall,” he sings in the first verse. Watch the video below now.

Advertisement

‘See Ya When I See Ya’ is the latest in a raft of new material from Kane in recent months. The Jaded Hearts Club Band – his supergroup featuring the likes of Muse’s Matt Bellamy and Blur’s Graham Coxon – released their debut single last month.

‘Nobody But Me’ saw Kane take on lead vocals as the group shared their version of The Isley Brothers’ 1962 song. They followed it up earlier this month with a cover of Marvin Gaye’s ‘This Love Starved Heart Of Mine (It’s Killing Me)’.

Back in March, the star also teamed up with Colchester collective Monster Florence on their single ‘Picture Frame’. “Basically when I heard the demo, to me it was the best song I had heard from the lads; killer mix of rap and Beatles vibe, it’s fresh and grabs you,” Kane said of the track at the time.

Meanwhile, Kane joined Blossoms last weekend (April 25) on their latest isolation cover. The two artists joined forces from their respective homes to take on Tame Impala’s ‘The Less I Know The Better’.