Watch Miley Cyrus cover The Beatles for Global Citizen’s Global Goal concert

Miley Cyrus has covered The Beatles for Global Citizen’s Global Goal: Unite For Our Future concert.

The event was hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and featured performances from Christine And The Queens, Coldplay, J Balvin, Usher, Justin Bieber and Quavo, Shakira and more.

Performing at Pasadena, California’s Spieker Field At The Rose Bowl Stadium, Cyrus covered The Beatles’ ‘Help!’ The pop star delivered her version of the track from the dot of an exclamation mark at the end of a sign on the field spelling out the song’s title.

The video of her performance was overplayed with the message that it was “dedicated to those who are tirelessly working on testing, treatment and vaccines so all of us can come together in places like this empty stadium again…” Watch the performance below now.

The Global Goal concert was streamed online and broadcast on TV networks around the world today (June 27) and was set up to raise money to “combat the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable and disadvantaged communities”. A total of $6.9 billion (£5.6b) has been pledged to the cause by governments, the private sector and foundations so far.

Speaking ahead of the event, Cyrus said: “This moment requires all of us to act. As Global Citizens, we’re calling on leaders around the world to combat the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has on marginalised communities by committing funds to develop and deliver tests, treatments, and therapeutics.

“Because of this global effort, we will be more able to ensure that everyone, everywhere has access to COVID-19 testing and treatment, regardless of their income or where they live.”

In May, Global Citizen teamed up with Lady Gaga for the One World: Together At Home live-streamed concert. The Gaga-curated event saw artists from around the world, including Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Billie Eilish and more, perform from their respective homes to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts.