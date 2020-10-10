Watch Miley Cyrus perform ‘Midnight Sky’ for ‘The Graham Norton Show’

Miley Cyrus has shared a remote performance of her latest single, ‘Midnight Sky’, given for The Graham Norton Show last night (October 9).

It was the first episode of the program to take place in-house since COVID-19, however, being US-based, the singer wasn’t able to physically be there. Instead, her rendition of the song was pre-recorded and then aired on the show.

The segment saw a glammed-up Cyrus sporting a shiny purple dress and backed by blown-up images of herself as she performed.

Check it out below:

Prior to the performance, Norton interviewed Cyrus virtually, asking the singer how she put something together for the episode.

“I did want to create something special for you and your show, because I always love being there,” she said.

“I created a set which is just a million Mileys, which is a nightmare, and I don’t think anyone would want that, but again we’re in this creatively challenging time that because we’ve had so much time we’ve been able to kind of dream and exercise our imagination in a way because reality is so off right now.”

Cyrus has performed the single multiple times since its release in August.

In September, she took to the BBC Live Lounge for a rendition of the song, as well as a cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘My Future’, followed by an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon shortly after.

She also performed the single for the virtual iHeartRadio Festival, along with her Mark Ronson collaboration track ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’ and a rock-fuelled cover of Blondie’s ‘Heart Of Glass’.

‘Midnight Sky’ is the first taste of Cyrus’ new musical direction, with an album of new work on the way. During an interview with French radio station NRJ last month, she revealed that the forthcoming record “will be reflective of who I am”.

She also name-dropped Dua Lipa and Billy Idol as guest artists on the album in a separate chat on New Zealand’s The Edge radio.