Watch Miley Cyrus’ video for emotional new song ‘Used To Be Young’

Miley Cyrus has shared a brand new song and video, ‘Used To Be Young’ – check it out below.

The track was announced earlier this week as being “dedicated to my loyal fans”. It is the first material from the pop star since her eighth and most recent album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’, which was released in March.

Discussing the new track in a statement, Cyrus said: “These lyrics were written almost 2 years ago at the beginning of my ESV. It was at a time I felt misunderstood. I have spent the last 18 months painting a sonic picture of my perspective to share with you.

“The time has arrived to release a song that I could perfect forever. Although my work is done, this song will continue to write itself everyday. The fact it remains unfinished is a part of its beauty. That is my life at this moment ….. unfinished yet complete.”

She added: “This song is about honouring who we’ve been, loving who we are and celebrating who we will become. I feel proud when reflecting on my past and optimistic when thinking about the future. I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you.”

Discusing the track’s video, Cyrus said: “It’s super emotional because I am kind of a mini-me of my mom and I could see her inside of the camera by using a technology where I could livestream with my mom from inside of the camera.

“So, we could see each other and as she was dancing it just made me cry, it made me laugh, it brought up so many real emotions and I think it’s really letting people into true emotion, which I don’t feel we get to see very much these days.”

Back in May, Cyrus confirmed that she would be taking a hiatus from touring and explained her reasons for doing so. “It isn’t what’s best for me right NOW,” she wrote in a note to her fans.