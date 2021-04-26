Watch Missy Higgins and Birdz cover ‘Survivor’ by Destiny’s Child on ‘The Set’

Missy Higgins teamed up with rapper Birdz over the weekend for a reimagining of Destiny’s Child‘s hit 2000s single ‘Survivor’, performed on ABC’s The Set.

The unlikely duo kicked off the television show’s third season on Saturday (April 24) with their rendition of the pop song, bringing a First Nations angle to the track. While Higgins sung the original lyrics in her husky, folk tone, verses were broken up by Birdz’ additional bars.

The Butchulla artist rapped about how Sovereignty never ceded, singing “’cause it always was and it always will be“. Check out the performance below.

Each artist also performed their own songs on the show, with Higgins delving into her repertoire to play 2004’s ‘The Special Two’, from her debut album ‘The Sound of White’.

Meanwhile, Birdz chose ‘Bagi-la-m Bargan’, joined by his cousin Fred Leone and a small troupe of Aboriginal dancers.

Watch both of those clips below.

Sharing her experience on The Set to social media, Higgins wrote “The band and I had so much fun performing a few songs in the “backyard””.

“Any opportunities like this to play at the moment are like diamonds. So. Fun.”

After a COVID-19 induced hiatus, The Set announced in November 2020 it would be returning in 2021 for a third season.

Genesis Owusu and The Chats were the first performers named for this year’s series, before the full lineup dropped earlier this month. Other acts set to appear on the show include Hiatus Kaiyote, Lime Cordiale, Paul Kelly, Eves Karydas, Miiesha, Ziggy Ramo and many more.

The Set airs on ABC TV Plus every Saturday at 8pm. It’s also available to watch on ABC iView.