Watch Moby’s new documentary about veganism featuring Dave Navarro, Rob Zombie, Ian MacKaye and more

Moby has released his new documentary film, Punk Rock Vegan Movie, featuring interviews with Rob Zombie, Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro, Ian MacKaye and more.

The documentary was written, directed and scored by the musician and vegan activist, and also features Quicksand‘s Walter Schreifels, Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein, Captain Sensible, AFI frontman Davey Havok, Cro-Mags singer John Joseph, Wes Eisold, Steve Ignorant and more.

The film looks at “the surprising history of punk rock and animal rights activism” and features interviews with “dozens of punk rock legends, and also cameos from Bagel the dog, the devil, and a boardroom of demons”.

Punk Rock Vegan Movie, which is one hour 30 minutes long, is available to watch for free on YouTube now.

“It’s the filmmaker and producers’ hope that no one ever pays to see this movie, as it’s a labor of love and activism,” the video’s description reads.

Watch it out below.

In a new instalment of NME‘s ‘Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?!’, Moby said he was introduced to the “world of punk rock and animal rights” in 1982.

“The one and only time my hardcore band, the Vatican Commandos, went on tour, we stayed in a vegan squat in Akron, Ohio,” he continued. “I was 15 and didn’t even know what a vegan was. But I became vegetarian in ’84 and then vegan in ’87, and the only other vegans I knew were people in punk rock bands like Bad Brains.

“A huge part of the modern animal rights movement came from the world of punk rock, starting with Crass and the U.K. Subs through to Fall Out Boy and Rise Against. It looks at the history and reminds people that punk rock was not nihilism; it was principled questioning of everything.”

The musician also opened up about his passion for vegan advocacy in a new interview earlier this month, telling the San Francisco Chronicle: “There’s nothing in my life more important than being an animal rights activist.”

“I love making music, I love doing lots of other things, but all of that is secondary. So my hope is that this movie maybe makes people question, Why am I continuing to support a food system that kills a trillion animals a year; destroys the rain forest; causes antibiotic resistance; causes climate change, heart disease, diabetes, cancer and obesity?

“If anyone’s in favor of those things, by all means go to Burger King. But if you’re troubled by those things, you probably shouldn’t be supporting that industry.”

Back in 2019, Moby unveiled a tattoo on his neck that read “Vegan For Life”, later revealing another with the words “Animal Rights” tattooed across his arms.