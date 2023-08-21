MUNA teamed up with Boygenius for two songs last night (August 20) during the latter’s headline concert in London.

READ MORE: How indie supergroup Boygenius became the voice for a new generation of music fans

Both bands shared vocals on MUNA’s ‘Silk Chiffon’ at the end of their support set at Gunnersbury Park before they teamed up again for ‘Salt In The Wound’, which featured on Boygenius’ 2018 debut EP, at the close of the supergroup’s set. You can view footage of both tracks below.

During the former, which featured on their self-titled 2022 album, MUNA kicked off the track before Phoebe Bridgers joined them to sing her vocal part on the song. Before long Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker joined them onstage for the rest of the song.

Advertisement

Then MUNA returned the favour during ‘Salt In The Wound’.

Both bands previously performed ‘Silk Chiffon’ together during MUNA’s Coachella set earlier this year.

‘Silk Chiffon’ was the first single released on Bridgers’ Saddest Factory label, which she signed MUNA to after they were dropped by RCA. They have previously spoken about the increased creative freedom this gave them, and they have had a tight-knit relationship with Bridgers ever since.

MUNA were also joined onstage by Lorde for a performance of the track in New York City back in May.

Advertisement

Last month they teamed up with Paramore during their recent gig in Los Angeles as did Billie Eilish.

Meanwhile, Boygenius recently featured on Barack Obama‘s his annual summer playlist along with Janelle Monaé, Ice Spice, Bob Dylan, SZA.