Watch Muse perform new song ‘Kill Or Be Killed’ as they kick off summer tour

Muse started their summer festival run last night (June 4) at Rock Am Ring 2022 by dusting off some rarities and performing unreleased track ‘Kill Or Be Killed’ for the first time – check out the setlist and footage below.

After a handful of intimate shows in the UK, Muse headlined the Saturday night of Rock Am Ring and started by giving the recently released single ‘Will Of The People‘ its live debut.

The band also performed ‘The Gallery’ from 2002’s ‘Hullabaloo’ alongside ‘Nishe’. The instrumental song was originally released in 2000 as the b-side to ‘Showbiz’ single ‘Unintended’ and hadn’t been played live since 2011.

Matt Bellamy also performed solo track ‘Behold, The Glove’ live for the first time and at the start of the encore, the group performed unreleased track ‘Kill Or Be Killed’.

The metal track is taken from Muse’s upcoming album ‘Will Of The People’. Check out footage and the setlist below.

BEHOLD, THE GLOVE. Nuestro viejo amigo de la gira pasada recibió una actualización y ahora Matt es capaz de hacer estas maravillas😍. pic.twitter.com/W1Np6v1ABI — MUSE Argentina (@muse_argentina) June 5, 2022

WILL OF THE PEOPLE LIVE DEBUT!

Así inició el show de hoy 🔥#RockAmRing #MuseLive pic.twitter.com/2lzYqTeLaE — MUSE Argentina (@muse_argentina) June 5, 2022

Muse played:

01. ‘Will Of The People’ (live debut)

02. ‘Hysteria’

03. ‘Psycho’

04. ‘Pressure’

05. ‘Won’t Stand Down’

06. ‘Map Of The Problematique’

07. ‘Gallery’

08. ‘Compliance’

09. ‘Time Is Running Out’

10. ‘Nishe’ (first time since 2011)

11. ‘Madness’

12. ‘Citizen Erased’

13. ‘Supermassive Black Hole’

14. ‘Thought Contagion’

15. ‘Plug In Baby’

16. ‘Behold The Glove’ (live debut)

17. ‘Uprising’

18. ‘Starlight’

19. ‘Kill Or Be Killed’ (live debut)

20. ‘Knights Of Cydonia’

Matt Bellamy has said in a new interview that Muse‘s forthcoming new album ‘Will Of The People’ is “a greatest hits album – of new songs”. The record is out August 26 and was partly written in response to Muse’s label Warner wanting to put out a ‘best of’ compilation.

“That means this album might have a metal track on it – and it’s like, the best metal track we’ve ever done. Or there’s a sort of soft ballad, love song and it’s probably the best ballad love song we’ve ever done, and so on,” he said.

Alongside appearances at festivals like Mad Cool and Mallorca Live, Muse have also announced details of a run of intimate shows.

For the European shows, Muse fans who have pre-ordered the album ‘Will Of The People’ will have first access to pre-sale tickets from 10am local time on June 21. Fan club pre-sale will be available for the North American dates at 10am local time on June 22, before tickets go on general sale at 10am PST on June 24.

Muse will play:

OCTOBER 2022

4 – Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

11 – Chicago, IL, The Riviera Theatre

14 – Toronto, ON, The History

16 – New York, NY, Beacon Theatre

23 – Amsterdam, NL, Royal Theatre Carre

25 – Paris, FR, Salle Pleyel

26 – Milan, IT, Alcatraz