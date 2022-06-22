Watch Muse rework Slipknot’s ‘Duality’ into ‘Won’t Stand Down’ outro

Muse are known for working tributes to other bands into their live sets, and this weekend it was Slipknot‘s turn, with Matt Bellamy and co. covering their 2004 track ‘Duality’.

The Teignmouth band headlined the final day of Isle of Wight Festival on Sunday (June 19), which also featured performances from The Kooks, Rudimental, The Charlatans, Tom Grennan, Wet Leg, The Coral and more.

During their 21-track set, Muse covered a number of snippets of different songs that served as outros throughout the show, including AC/DC‘s ‘Back in Black’, Rage Against The Machine‘s ‘Know Your Enemy’, Jimi Hendrix‘s ‘Foxey Lady’ and Guns N’ Roses‘ ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’.

Another track they integrated into their set was Slipknot’s ‘Duality’, taken from the metal titans’ third studio album, ‘Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses)’. They reworked the heavy riff of the 2004 track into the outro for ‘Won’t Stand Down’, the first single from Muse’s upcoming ninth studio album, ‘Will Of The People’.

Check out fan footage of their rendition of ‘Duality’ below:

Check out Muse’s Isle of Wight Festival setlist below:

‘Will Of The People’

‘Interlude’

‘Hysteria’ (AC/DC’s ‘Back In Black’ riff and more)

‘[Drill Sergeant]’

‘Psycho’

‘Pressure’

‘Citizen Erased’

‘Won’t Stand Down’ (Slipknot’s ‘Duality’ riff outro)

‘The Gallery’

‘Compliance’

‘Thought Contagion’

‘Time Is Running Out’

‘Nishe’

‘Madness’

‘Supermassive Black Hole’ (Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Foxey Lady’ riff outro)

‘Plug In Baby’ (Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine” outro)

‘Behold, The Glove’ (Matt Bellamy song)

‘Uprising’

‘Prelude’

‘Starlight’

Encore:

‘Kill Or Be Killed’

‘Knights Of Cydonia’ (Ennio Morricone’s ‘Man With A Harmonica’ intro)

Meanwhile, Muse’s Matt Bellamy recently told NME that he thinks society wants “a new type of revolution”.

Following the coronavirus pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the current cost of living crisis, the frontman said he believes change is coming.

“I think everyone knows we want a revolution, but we definitely don’t want a bunch of authoritarian lunatics from the right. That’s the last thing we want,” he told NME in last week’s Big Read cover story.

“And also we don’t want a total communist situation on the hard left either. I think what we want is something completely new. I don’t think it exists out there at the moment, but I think there’s a new type of politics that could emerge.”

He continued: “I would call it Meta-Centrism. It’s an oscillation between liberal, libertarian values for individuals – your social life, the ability to be whatever gender you are, all that kind of stuff – but then more socialist on things like land ownership, nature and energy distribution. It’s oscillation between the two poles.

“I think there’s a way of doing that but there’s no language that enables people to think that way. You’re either hard left or you’re hard right… I’m not with any of these; I feel like there’s a third way. There’s no existing side that describes what I’m looking for yet…I’m fundamentally anti-authoritarian – that’s just my nature; I was born that way. So if I see certain things, on either side, that [make you think], ‘Don’t start telling me to do that or live like that’, it doesn’t matter where it’s coming from: I will probably resist it.”

Muse’s ‘Will Of The People’ is due out August 26 via Warner Records.