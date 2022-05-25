Watch My Chemical Romance play ‘Tomorrow’s Money’ live for the first time

My Chemical Romance performed their 2012 single ‘Tomorrow’s Money’ live for the first time during their gig in Dublin last night (May 24) – you can watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.

The returning band played the first of two nights at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham yesterday as they continue their UK and Ireland comeback tour.

Last night’s Dublin setlist included a live debut of ‘Tomorrow’s Money’, which was originally released in October 2012 and later featured on the compilation ‘Conventional Weapons’.

You can watch fan-shot footage of My Chemical Romance performing ‘Tomorrow’s Money’ below.

Prior to playing ‘Tomorrow’s Money’, MCR frontman Gerard Way spoke to the audience about what had changed since the band’s last tour.

“We were walking around this fucking maze [at the venue] today… and we were just laughing and shit,” Way said. “I was with Frank [Iero], and we were just hanging there. I was like, ‘Man, all those years we were in a band, we never got to truly have fun’.

“Y’know, shit was fun at times, for sure: we did really cool things, met really cool people and had really amazing shows. But everything was always so stressful and white-knuckled… and my precious voice! I used to just pace and stress, ‘Oh my voice, how am I gonna sing on TV?’

“I don’t give a shit any more,” he concluded, to cheers from the crowd.

My Chemical Romance’s tour continues in Dublin tonight (May 25). Any remaining tickets for MCR’s UK shows remain on sale here, and you can see the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

May

25 – Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin

27 – Victoria Park, Warrington

28 – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

30 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow