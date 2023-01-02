Watch Nandi Bushell cover Bloc Party classic ‘Helicopter’

Nandi Bushell has welcomed in 2023 with a drum cover of Bloc Party’s ‘Helicopter’ – watch below.

The 12-year-old drumming sensation put her energetic touch to the London band’s 2004 single, which was later released on their 2005 debut album ‘Silent Alarm‘.

“Heading into 2023 with some #BIG #ENERGY!!!” Bushell wrote in a tweet to caption the video. Watch it below.

Advertisement

It appears that 2023 is going to be another big year for the star. After sharing her debut solo single ‘The Shadows’ last September, Bushell is now planning to drop an EP in 2023.

In an Instagram post sent last month Bushell wrote that she’s “started working on my most challenging drum cover ever. It’s probably going to take me a month or two to learn and get perfect. It’s going to be #AMAZING”.

She added that her “EP and original songs will now be released next year”, and shared a “silly” video of herself and her brother Thomas “messing around inspired by Wednesday Addams”.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cly43fxPkPZ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Meanwhile, last month Bushell delivered another cover to show off her multi-instrumental skills, this time tackling Stevie Wonder’s classic ‘Sir Duke’ with drums and saxophone.

Advertisement

Bushell’s take on ‘Sir Duke’ follows another multi-instrumental jazz cover, ‘Mr P.C.’ by John Coltrane, which she uploaded back in March. She’s dropped a litany of other covers since then, however, taking on songs like ‘Rap God’ by Eminem, ‘Duality’ and ‘Unsainted’ by Slipknot, and ‘Killing In The Name’ by Rage Against The Machine (alongside her brother) in recent months.

The young musician became an internet sensation in 2020 after posting videos of herself drumming along to songs by a number of artists including the Foo Fighters.

Since then, she has gone on to meet her heroes and even performed live with the Foos.