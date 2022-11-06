Watch Nandi Bushell cover Eminem’s ‘Rap God’

Young drumming sensation Nandi Bushell has shared her first cover in nearly six months with her take on Eminem‘s ‘Rap God’ – watch it below.

The Ipswich multi-instrumentalist, who performed at the Taylor Hawkins tribute show at Wembley Stadium back in September, made her name with exuberant drum covers of tracks on YouTube in recent years.

Since then, she has released a handful of original songs, the first of which is titled ‘The Children Will Rise Up!’ and was recorded with Tom Morello’s son Roman. This September, she penned new single ‘The Shadows’, written for her father, who was suffering health issues.

Advertisement

Watch the new cover of Eminem below.

Guess who’s back? My first new cover in almost 6 months! #rapgod by @eminem! Inspired by the awesome drummer @halcvlte – I am still working on my original songs. Coming soon! I can’t wait for you to hear them. Working on my speed and consistency. #eminem #vad506 @RolandGlobal pic.twitter.com/yh4PX84r9r — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) November 5, 2022

Though she hasn’t shared a cover video for nearly six months until now, 2022 has seen Bushell take on versions of Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Little Wing’, Rush’s ‘Tom Sawyer’, Billie Eilish‘s ‘Happier Than Ever’, Tool’s ‘Forty Six & 2’, ‘Gimme Shelter’ by The Rolling Stones, and a rollicking cover of Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon‘s collaboration, ‘Bad Habits.

Other collaborations that Bushell’s been a part of include Queen’s Roger Taylor, Beatles icon Ringo Starr and the Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders (who she also interviewed), as well as a live performance in LA with Foo Fighters.

She said the latter experience made for “the best night of [her] entire life”, while Dave Grohl said that watching her play the drums was “the true meaning of rock ’n’ roll”.

Meanwhile, Bushell was among those to pay tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. “Our love, thoughts and support are with all who knew Taylor,” Bushell said on Twitter. “Thank you for looking after me, thank you for being so kind and loving, thank you for being the most awesome drummer ever, thank you for bringing so much joy to the world, thank you for being you! With love, Nandi x”