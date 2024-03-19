Watch Nandi Bushell perform a rock medley at the O2 in front of 20,000 people

Young drum prodigy Nandi Bushell has performed a rock medley at the O2 Arena in front of 20,000 people – watch footage from the performance below.

Recently, Bushell performed at the O2 Arena as part of the Young Voices youth choir tour, which played to a total of 600,000 attendees across the UK. Backed by the choir and a house band, Bushell performed a medley that consisted of classics from The Who, Metallica, Foo Fighters, Nirvana and many others.

This past weekend, Bushell uploaded a clip of her performance onto YouTube, titled ‘The Greatest Rock Medley Ever!’.

The medley kicked off with The Who’s ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’, before transitioning to The Killers‘ ‘Somebody Told Me’. Other songs that she performed during the medley included Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’, Foo Fighters’ ‘Everlong’, Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’, Queen‘s ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’, Arctic Monkeys‘ ‘Brianstorm’, Coldplay‘s ‘Fix You’, Led Zeppelin‘s ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ and a drum solo.

You can watch the full 10-minute pro-shot performance above.

Bushell, who shot to viral fame for her online drum battles with Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, has been playing drums since she was five years old. Now thirteen years of age, Bushell regularly posts videos of her playing various covers, including songs by Nirvana, Metallica and Queen. She has also released several original tracks, such as ‘The Shadows’, ‘Gods and Unicorns’, and ‘Into the Abyss’.

Most recently, Bushell appeared on the Drumeo channel on YouTube to play along to Twisted Sisters’ ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’, without having ever heard the song before.