Watch Nandi Bushell shred her way through Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Little Wing’

Nandi Bushell has shared a guitar cover of Jimi Hendrix‘s 1967 track ‘Little Wing’ – you can watch it below.

The 11-year-old child prodigy’s take on the song, which you can view below, follows her recent covers of Rush’s ‘Tom Sawyer’, Billie Eilish‘s ‘Happier Than Ever’, Tool’s ‘Forty Six & 2’, ‘Gimme Shelter’ by The Rolling Stones, ‘Numb’ by Linkin Park, ‘Duality’ by Slipknot, and a rollicking cover of Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon‘s new collaboration, ‘Bad Habits

“Peace, Love and Respect! This is #littlewing by #jimihendrix, one of my favourite #hendrix tunes,” Bushell wrote on Twitter, sharing a clip of her cover. “I have spent this week relaxing, off school, and jamming my #fender #guitar To all #peace #love and #respect.”

You can check out Bushell’s cover of ‘Little Wings’ below:

Earlier this month, Bushell joined Tom Morello, Julien Baker and more for a charity single, ‘God Help Us All’.

The musicians teamed up with The Miraculous Love Kids, a non-profit organisation that teaches music to young Afghan girls, to cover Morello’s Nightwatchmen song.

Meanwhile, Bushell recently said she wants to jam with Billie Eilish and become Prime Minister of Great Britain.

Last year, she released an original song titled ‘The Children Will Rise Up!’, which Bushell recorded with Tom Morello’s son Roman. She, Roman and the iconic Rage Against The Machine guitarist had jammed together a month earlier.

Other collaborations that Bushell’s been a part of include team-ups with Queen’s Roger Taylor, Beatles icon Ringo Starr and the Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders (who she also interviewed), as well as a live performance in LA with the Foo Fighters.

She said the latter experience made for “the best night of [her] entire life”, while Dave Grohl said that watching her play the drums was “the true meaning of rock’n’roll”.