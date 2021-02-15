Watch Nathaniel Rateliff perform ‘Redemption’ on Saturday Night Live

Nathaniel Rateliff has made his Saturday Night Live debut, featuring as the latest musical guest on the famed talk show. Scroll down for the performance.

Rateliff kicked things off with an emotional rendition of his latest single ‘Redemption’. The track features in the new Apple+ original film Palmer, starring Justin Timberlake.

Speaking of the track in a press statement, he said, “When I was first asked to write a song for Palmer I was told what the film was about and where the song was going to be used. The melody and the opening line came to me immediately.”

“But it wasn’t until I had a conversation with Justin [Timberlake] that helped me to put the song together. He said the film was about redemption. I saw that in the characters and did my best to add to the scene in the film.”

Watch the gripping performance of ‘Redemption’ below.

Rateliff was later joined by his fellow Night Sweats for an uplifting performance of fan favourite ‘A Little Honey’, pulled from their 2018 album ‘Tearing At The Seams’.

“‘A Little Honey’ is a song all about love and desire,” Rateliff told Rolling Stone back when it was first released. “Everyone needs some honey and sweet loving.”

Watch ‘A Little Honey’ performed live on SNL below.

Bad Bunny is the next musical guest to take to the Saturday Night Live stage, set to appear on next week’s episode. It’ll also be his SNL musical debut, only having appeared in sketches for the show – namely their ‘Live At Home’ lockdown special last April.

Yesterday, the Latin artist shared a passionate music video for single ‘La Noche de Anoche’ featuring Rosalía. Take a look here.