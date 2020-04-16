Watch Neil Finn and sons play ‘Better Be Home Soon’ from isolation

Crowded House frontman Neil Finn has recorded a version of the band’s hit song ‘Better Be Home Soon’ while in isolation. The video was uploaded to YouTube today (April 16) and features Finn’s two sons Liam and Elroy. Watch it below:

Recorded from Liam Finn’s home studio in Los Angeles, Finn takes on piano and vocal duties, with Liam on guitar and backing vocals and Elroy on drums.

The video was originally shared during a live-stream on Fangradio, Finn’s audio stream run by Mixlr. Finn has been going live daily at 3pm PT with his sons. According to Finn’s Facebook profile, the family band “pull from the archives, play covers and take requests”.

‘Better Be Home Soon’ was first released in 1988 on Crowded House’s second album, ‘Temple of Low Men’. It has gone on to become a staple of their catalogue.

Crowded House were due to perform at Byron Bay Bluesfest earlier this year, however, the festival was cancelled amid growing coronavirus concerns. The band is due to tour Europe and the UK in June and July of 2020, with both Elroy and Liam joining him as part of the band. Crowded House have not yet announced whether these dates will go ahead.