Watch Neil Finn cover Prince’s ‘When Doves Cry’ in isolation

Crowded House frontman and Fleetwood Mac guitarist Neil Finn has been keeping busy in isolation by releasing daily covers on YouTube. Over the weekend, he released an acoustic version of Prince’s 1984 hit ‘When Doves Cry’, complete with backing vocals from his wife, Sharon.

Watch the video below:

Finn has been broadcasting daily on his radio show, Fangradio, where he performs a range of covers and often takes requests. The singer-songwriter also has also been re-working some of his own songs, including a rendition of Crowded House’s ‘Better Be Home Soon’ with his sons, Liam and Elroy.

His Prince cover follows a stripped back version of ‘Heroes’ by David Bowie, which Finn posted on April 11.

Finn performed as part of Crowded House on the weekend for the Music From The Home Front benefit concert. All five members were shown individually playing ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’ from their homes, which was broadcasted across Australia and New Zealand. In the YouTube video’s description, Finn said “we recorded it over a few hours between continents [the] day before yesterday”.

“I really like the way it sounds and the process of flying tapes back and forth was fun… pure and simple…”

Music From The Home Front was broadcast on Saturday April 25 in honour of ANZAC Day and workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other acts on the lineup included Tones and I, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker and Delta Goodrem.